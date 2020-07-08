Vikas Dubey aide shot at, arrested in encounter, but family claims he was already picked up on July 3

The family of Shyamu Bajpai, an aide of Vikas Dubey, who was shot at and arrested by Kanpur police in an alleged encounter on Wednesday, claimed that he had already been picked up by police hours after the killing of eight policemen on the morning of July 3.

Shyamu was listed as one of the 18 accused persons absconding from the site after the incident and a bounty of ₹25,000 was placed on his head.He was shot in his left leg during the alleged police encounter, said police.

However, on Monday, his mother Ram Lakshmi Bajpai while talking to The Hindu, claimed that on the morning of July 3, hours after the killing of eight policemen in an ambush, policemen came to her house, located behind the now demolished mansion-like house of Vikas.

She claimed her son was sleeping in his room when he was picked up by police between 5.45 a.m. and 6 a.m. “I asked police many times but they didn't inform me about his whereabouts,” she alleged.

“He was sleeping and was wearing a towel and a vest [when they took him.] His wife, who is ill [and pregnant], was with him,” said Ms. Ram Lakshmi. Shyamu, 30, worked as a labourer in a nearby detergent factory, which employed several youth in the village, his family said.

“Just show us where is he, if he is [alive] at all,” his sister Preeti said, holding a passport size photo of Shyamu on Monday morning.

Talking to the media on Wednesday while being taken to a hospital, an injured Shyamu, wearing a white vest and a towel wrapped around his lower body, claimed he was at home on the night of the incident. He said he came home at 9 p.m. after work and had nothing to do with the encounter or Vikas.

When asked by reporters while being taken away in a jeep as to where he was caught by police, Shyamu claimed that he was brought from the police station. “Thane mein thay, sir (I was in the police station),” he told reporters.

Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said the Kanpur police arrested three persons, Shyamu Bajpai, Jahan Yadav and Sanjeev Dubey, after an encounter. Shyamu was injured in the encounter, Mr. Kumar said in a press conference. However, the exact details of the encounter have not been released yet.

The officer also said that three other accused Prabhat, Ankur and Shrawan were arrested in Faridabad in Haryana. Two 9 mm pistols looted from the police on the night of July 2-3, along with two other pistols and 44 live cartridges were recovered from them, said Mr. Kumar.

An illegal semi-automatic .32 bore pistol was also recovered from Amar Dubey, an aide of Vikas, who was shot dead in an alleged encounter in Hamirpur’s Maudaha area early on Wednesday, said the officer.

Two weapons, an AK-47 and Insas rifle, looted from the police team on the night of the encounter are yet to be recovered, he added.