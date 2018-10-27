Vijay Mallya case: PMLA court to give verdict on “fugitive” status on October 30

more-in

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court is likely to pass an order on October 30 on whether or not to declare liquor baron Vijay Mallya a Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO) .

Senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for Mr. Mallya, said the FEO Bill, 2018 is violative of Article 21 (right to life) of the Constitution. He pointed out, “Section 14 (power to disallow civil claims) of the said Act is an indirect way of confiscating the properties by declaring a person as a FEO and prohibiting him from defending his claim in a civil court.”

This, he said, is a draconian measure, which takes away the right of an individual to defend himself, “a right accorded to even convicted prisoners, under Article 21.”

Mr. Desai termed the main intent of the Act to be “the confiscation of property.” He also argued that under Section 14 (B), anyone can file a wrong suit and the right of defending the case is taken away. The counsel appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) argued that the language used throughout the Act on declaration of an individual as an FEO shows a court “may” disallow the person from putting forward or defending any civil claim. So, it is left to the judge’s discretion. He also said, “The intent of the Act is to get somebody back to the country and make him abide by the law. It is not draconian. If Mr. Mallya comes back now then this will lapse.”

On June 22, ED had filed an application at the PMLA court to declare him an FEO and sought orders to confiscate all his properties, estimated to be around ₹12,500 crore. This is the first case under the new law.

The agency has filed two separate complaints with the PMLA court for money laundering against Mr. Mallya, Kingfisher Airlines Limited and United Breweries Holdings Limited. The court has taken cognisance of both cases and issued fresh non-bailable warrants against Mr. Mallya. He has also been declared a proclaimed offender and an “absconder” by court.