Vigilance sleuths find Odisha motor vehicle inspector acquired 31 plots of land in and around Bhubaneswar

January 10, 2024 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The vigilance sleuths in Odisha received a huge shock when they found that a motor vehicle inspector (MVI) had acquired 31 plots of land.

The plots purchased by the MVI were no ordinary properties with a significant number being situated in and around capital city of Bhubaneswar. The MVI was accused of acquiring properties in name of some other individuals also.

According to a statement issued by Vigilance Directorate, raids were conducted at seven locations of Panchanan Behera, MVI of Nayagarh district. Anti-corruption bureau officials traced one double-storeyed building located in the posh Sailashree Vihar area of Bhubaneswar and one single-storeyed building located at Satya Vihar.

“There are 31 plots in prime area in Bhubaneswar, of which 10 are benami plots. The Registered Sale Deed (RSD) value comes to approximately ₹2.10 crore. However, the actual value is likely to be much higher. Undervaluation of the plots during registration is suspected,” said the directorate.

The Vigilance wing of State police said a thorough investigation was initiated in this regard while the measurement and valuation of the buildings and plots were being carried out by its technical wing.

Besides, the anti-corruption unit got to know about bank and insurance deposits worth ₹72.80 lakhs and cash, gold and household articles worth over ₹15 lakhs. The MVI had paid ₹50 lakhs towards the medical education of his son in city-based university. Further verification was being done to ascertain the source of amassing assets.