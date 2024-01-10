GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vigilance sleuths find Odisha motor vehicle inspector acquired 31 plots of land in and around Bhubaneswar

All the plots were high-valued situated in and around Bhubaneswar and the accused had acquired land in the name of other people to avoid scrutiny.

January 10, 2024 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik

The vigilance sleuths in Odisha received a huge shock when they found that a motor vehicle inspector (MVI) had acquired 31 plots of land.

The plots purchased by the MVI were no ordinary properties with a significant number being situated in and around capital city of Bhubaneswar. The MVI was accused of acquiring properties in name of some other individuals also.

According to a statement issued by Vigilance Directorate, raids were conducted at seven locations of Panchanan Behera, MVI of Nayagarh district. Anti-corruption bureau officials traced one double-storeyed building located in the posh Sailashree Vihar area of Bhubaneswar and one single-storeyed building located at Satya Vihar.

“There are 31 plots in prime area in Bhubaneswar, of which 10 are benami plots. The Registered Sale Deed (RSD) value comes to approximately ₹2.10 crore. However, the actual value is likely to be much higher. Undervaluation of the plots during registration is suspected,” said the directorate.

The Vigilance wing of State police said a thorough investigation was initiated in this regard while the measurement and valuation of the buildings and plots were being carried out by its technical wing.

Besides, the anti-corruption unit got to know about bank and insurance deposits worth ₹72.80 lakhs and cash, gold and household articles worth over ₹15 lakhs. The MVI had paid ₹50 lakhs towards the medical education of his son in city-based university. Further verification was being done to ascertain the source of amassing assets.

Related Topics

Orissa / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.