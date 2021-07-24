Vigilance public prosecutor in Odisha fired

BHUBANESWAR:

24 July 2021

He was caught red-handed taking a bribe

The Odisha government has terminated the appointment of Ashutosh Mishra as Special Public Prosecutor (Vigilance) after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe.

On July 3, Mr. Mishra, who was attached to the court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna, was caught taking a bribe of ₹1 lakh from a person in order to help him in a vigilance case. Subsequently, he was arrested.

This was rare occasion when a public prosecutor assigned to defend government action and make a stronger case against corrupt officials had been found attempting to accept a bribe.

According to the State Vigilance Directorate, a search was conducted at the residential house located at Radhakrushna Nagar, Bhawanipatna, and assets worth ₹85,02,276 were detected, including cash of ₹15,60,140.

During the course of further enquiry, Mr. Mishra’s income and expenditure was ascertained, and he was found in possession of assets worth ₹75,65,682 disproportionate to his known sources of income, the Directorate said.