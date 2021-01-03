Vigilance dept. detects ₹124 cr.in illegal assets

Odisha’s Vigilance Directorate had detected disproportionate assets (DA) worth ₹124 crore from government employees and private personnel in the State last year.

According to the Vigilance Directorate, as many as 245 cases of corruption were registered in 2020. Of those, 93 cases pertained to acquisition of disproportionate assets against 93 public servants and 45 private persons.

“The total disproportionate assets in all the 93 cases stand at ₹123.91 crore. In 36 cases, value of DA is more than ₹1 crore ,” said the Directorate.

As many as 24 disproportionate asset cases were registered against Class-I officers and 19 DA cases were registered against Class-II officers.