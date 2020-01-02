Videos show anti-CAA protesters being roughed up in Assam

Videos posted on social media have shown security personnel roughing up anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters who waved black flags at the convoy of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in western Assam’s Nalbari district on Wednesday.

Members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad had waved black flags and shouted slogans at Mr. Sonowal on his way to the ashram of Vaishnative cult leader Krishnaguru.

A video showed the security personnel chasing away protesters from the highway, another showed a protester being caught and taken away in a police van while a second, identified as Chandan Bezbaruah, was caned.

The police downplayed the incident, saying the security personnel used mild force on a protester who resisted detention. “An agitator who was detained was caned once or twice for pushing after he was detained. The security personnel did not resort to any baton-charge,” Nalbari’s Superintendent of Police Amanjeet Kaur said.

Police officials said Section 144 restricting large gatherings was in place and the protesters had not taken prior permission from the police.

AASU leader Himan Barman on Thursday claimed the member who was caned was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nalbari.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, said AASU activists had damaged the property of party workers after an anti-CAA rally in central Assam’s Morigaon district a couple of days ago.

The AASU has rubbished the allegation, insisting they had not deviated from their peaceful, democratic protests.