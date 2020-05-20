Videos of migrants enjoying dance, liquor and cannabis at quarantine centres in Bihar go viral

At a time when migrant workers are staging protests and creating a ruckus over lack of basic amenities and worm-infested food at quarantine centres in Bihar, some appear to be entertainment themselves at some centres with dance party, country-made liquor and cannabis during the 14 days of quarantine.

At least the videos which have gone viral on social media recently showed this all.

In a video which went viral on social media on Tuesday, the migrants are seen enjoying a dance performers reportedly at a quarantine centre at Karrakh village under Bibhutipur police station in Samastipur district.

The dance performance was said to have been organised by a local leader as part of “cultural programme” to entertain the over 80 migrants quarantined at the centre on Monday night.

In the video, at least four women dancers are seen gyrating to some sleaze songs under night bulbs as the migrants watch. The dancers were said to be brought from outside the district.

‘Action will be taken’

Later, taking cognizance of the matter, the local administration said that strict action would be taken against those found guilty after a probe.

“We’re taking cognizance and action will be taken action accordingly. We’ve also installed a TV there for the entertainment of migrants but the administration doesn’t permit any other entertainment from outside,” said a local official.

Similarly, another video showed some migrants quarantined reportedly at the Sundarpatti middle school in Pakridayal of Motihari district drinking country-made liquor. A scuffle allegedly broke out between them on some issue and the leg of a person was broken.

Some local villagers are also said to have joined the party and the brawl. Later, they fled the centre leaving behind some liquor bottles and their motorbikes in the campus.

Another video which went viral on social media showed some migrants enjoying puffs of ‘ganja’ (cannabis) reportedly at a quarantine centre at Amdabad block in Katihar district.

Under the influence of cannabis they are also seen singing loudly to entertain each other.

Protests continue

Official records said that over 5 lakh migrants have come back to Bihar and thousands are returning everyday to be housed at over 6,000 quarantine centres set up by the State government at the block and panchayat level.

Meanwhile, videos of migrants protesting against lack of basic amenities, stale and inadequate food and dirty toilets keep going viral from different districts on social media.

“We cannot use the overflowing toilets and when we go for open defection in agricultural fields behind the centre, local villagers chase us away with lathis due to coronavirus threat…where should we go to relieve ourselves?” asks a migrant from West Champaran district in a video that went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and top officials have regularly been appealing to them to have patience and everything will be in order soon at the quarantine centres.

Recently, the principal State Disaster Management Department Secretary Pratyaya Amrit who is also COVID-19 nodal officer, had warned migrants that government would not reimburse train fares or provide other financial assistance to those not maintaining “discipline” at the quarantine centres.

“Take the help of loudspeakers or public address systems and publicise at all quarantine centres within 24 hours that train fare reimbursement and other financial assistance announced earlier by the government, will be given only to those migrants who complete their 14-day quarantine in a disciplined manner,” Mr. Amrit had written a letter to all District Magistrates.