Video shows wild boar attacking man, but people doing little

The video of a man being attacked by a wild boar, but people around him doing little to save him has gone viral on social media.
The incident reportedly took place at Nakul Sukdi village in Tumsar taluka of Bhandara district in Maharashtra.
The video shows a man fallen to the ground with a cycle and being repeatedly hit by the wild boar. It shows the man helplessly beating the boar with a stick, even as the animal continues to batter and maul him.
The video, apparently shot from a truck parked closeby, shows some men standing on that vehicle shouting but doing little to help the man.
After a few minutes, the man manages to save himself from the clutches of the wild boar, which then disappears into the nearby forest area.
