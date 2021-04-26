Video of IIT-Kharagpur professor hurling abuses at students kicks up a storm

Kolkata

We do not support such language. We will take action, says registrar

A recent video of an Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur ( IIT-KGP) professor, where she is allegedly heard abusing the students during a virtual class, has kicked up a storm on social media and among academics.

In the short two-minute video clip, Seema Singh, Associate Professor of Humanities and Social Science, is heard screaming at a group of preparatory students belonging to the SC and ST communities who quietly bore the insult.

“A few hours ago, I got an email in this regard. In the IIT system, we do not support such language. We will take some action,” Tamal Nath, registrar, told The Hindu.

The professor is heard calling the students ‘shameless’.

“This is the bare minimum you can do for the country,” Prof. Singh, who appeared to be upset with the students for not standing up during the national anthem, said. Sources in the administration said the Director has called a meeting of the students at 7 p.m. on Monday and the faculty member against whom the allegations have been made has been referred to the review committee.

A section of academicians has brought the issue to the notice of the National Commission of Scheduled Castes along with the Ministry of Human Resource and Development describing the abuses as ‘casteist’.

The IITs run one-year preparatory courses for students belonging to the SCs/STs and the PWD (persons with disability) to fill in the seats reserved for them. The registrar said the students of the preparatory courses are students of the IIT Kharagpur.