Video of hula party violently throwing flaming torches at elephant surfaces in south Bengal

April 20, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - KOLKATA

A video of a hula party violently chasing away a herd of elephants by throwing flaming torches, spears and bursting crackers has surfaced in south Bengal triggering outrage and concern among conservation experts.

Not only is the video violent, risking the lives of the elephants but it also raises questions on the practice of hula, in the landscape of south Bengal, a hotspot of human-elephant conflict. Villagers, along with sanction of forest officials, form a ‘hula party‘ and use flaming torches, drums and make loud noise to drive elephants from human habitation. Wildlife experts and conservationists allege that the exercise often becomes violent.

According to experts, the video is from a place near Medinipur under Kharagpur Forest division and was shot earlier this week. In the 31-second video, locals are seen chasing elephants in the night next to the National Highway 6 on which vehicles are plying. The flaming torches and spears are seen hitting a herd of about 15 to 20 elephants.

Internal inquiry

State’s Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy said that the video has come to his notice and an internal fact-finding been initiated. “Based on the facts, a proper response will be initiated. This will not be tolerated,” Mr. Roy said.

Diya Banerjee, wildlife conservationist said that hula is a regular practice to drive elephants away, done under the patronage of the West Bengal Forest Department. “We all demand an end to this and ask for better mitigation methods as adopted by North Bengal or in South India like fencing, crop management, reforestation or signaling systems to be put in place. Such practice starkly amounts to injuring and killing of elephants,” she added.

Ms. Banerjee added that in a Supreme Court order to a petition filed by Prerna Singh Bindra, the apex court had banned throwing of hula torches on elephants and condemned the practice..

The South Bengal landscape is home to about 180 to 200 elephants and because of the absence of contiguous forest, it is a hot spot of human-elephant conflict in the country.