GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Video of Bihar cop thrashing woman goes viral, probe ordered

Locals claimed the woman sustained injuries in the police action and was subsequently admitted to a private nursing home for treatment

January 02, 2024 10:32 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - Sitamarhi

PTI
Video grab of a policeman hitting a woman with a stick

Video grab of a policeman hitting a woman with a stick

An incident of a Bihar police officer allegedly thrashing a woman in public has drawn widespread condemnation after its purported video went viral on social media.

The incident took place in Sursand area in Sitamarhi district on Saturday but the video went viral on social media on Monday.

In the video, Inspector Raj Kishore Singh of Sursand police station is seen striking a middle-aged woman with a stick in public while some others looked on.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Locals claimed the woman sustained injuries in the police action and was subsequently admitted to a private nursing home for treatment, while police claimed she was not injured.

Police claimed Singh was trying to separate two women brawling on the road, amid demands by locals for action against the inspector.

Police claimed the brawl broke out between the two women regarding a kidnapping case and it caused a traffic jam outside the police station.

A statement issued by the district police stated on Monday: "A probe has been ordered into the incident. Action will be initiated against the police officer posted at Sursand police station only after receiving the report. A sub-divisional police officer has been designated to probe the incident and also examine the authenticity of the video."

Related Topics

Bihar

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.