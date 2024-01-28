ADVERTISEMENT

Vidarbha has huge potential to attract industries: Gadkari

January 28, 2024 09:51 am | Updated 09:52 am IST - Nagpur

So many industries have started coming to Gadchiroli that it will become the highest tax-paying district in the State in the next five years, Gadkari said

PTI

A file photo of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region has the potential to attract investments and asserted that Gadchiroli will become the highest tax-paying district in the State in five years on January 28.

Mr. Gadkari was addressing a gathering at the ‘Khasdar Audyogik Mahotsav-Advantage Vidarbha’, an industrial expo and exhibition, in Nagpur. The Vidarbha region in the eastern part of Maharashtra comprises of 11 districts, including Nagpur and Gadchiroli.

Mr. Gadkari, who hails from Nagpur, said that Vidarbha has the potential to attract industries as it now has good infrastructure of water, power, transport and telecommunication. He said that 75 per cent of the minerals in Maharashtra are in Vidarbha.

So many industries have started coming to Gadchiroli that it will become the highest tax-paying district in the State in the next five years, he said.

Mr. Gadkari also said that there is a huge potential for investment in the tourism sector in Vidarbha, which has tiger reserves.

He said Nagpur is becoming an aviation hub with many big companies from the sector having their units at MIHAN (Multi Modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur) in the city. He also said that Rafale fighter jets will be manufactured at the Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited unit in Nagpur.

