Victory of democracy and Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideals: Eknath Shinde

February 17, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - Mumbai

Shiv Sena will continue to work for the betterment of Maharashtra, says CM; Opposition slams EC decision, calls it ‘murder of democracy’

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde interacts with the media outside the airport in Mumbai on February 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Minutes after the Election Commission (EC) recognised the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and allotted the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to it, Mr. Shinde called it a “victory of democracy” and said they will continue to fight for issues of the common man.

He also termed the EC’s decision as a “victory of the ideologies of his mentors Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe, lakhs of Shiv Sainiks, MPs, MLAs, and other public representatives”.

“I thank the Election Commission. Majority counts in democracy. This country runs on the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar. We formed our government on the basis of that Constitution and keeping in mind thoughts of Balasaheb,” Mr. Shinde said, adding that the EC order came on the basis of merit.

“Ours is the true Shiv Sena,” the Chief Minister said.

Signalling his closeness to his mentor, the Chief Minister shared a photo in which he is seen kneeling beside Sena founder Bal Thackeray and said, “We feel that we have received the blessings of ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’ Balasaheb Thackery and ‘Guruvarya’ Anand Dighe.”

He said all Shiv Sainiks should believe in them and join the fight to restore the lost self-respect and dignity. “Shiv Sena will continue to work for the betterment of Maharashtra. People of Maharashtra should trust us,” Mr. Shinde added.

Congratulating Mr. Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the former was fighting for Hindutva and is the true inheritor of Balasaheb’s ideals.

‘They stole the bow and arrow’

Uddhav Thackeray with party leaders at a press conference at his residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai on February 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a strong attack on the Maharashtra CM by calling him a “traitor” and “thief” and said they will take the fight to Supreme Court.

“Once a traitor, always a traitor. They stole the bow and arrow symbol, people will avenge this theft,” he said.

The former Chief Minister and son of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray said that the poll panel’s decision was dangerous for democracy and that it has become their (BJP’s) slave.

“No democracy is left in this country. Now, the Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] should announce from Red Fort that democracy is dead and declare that dictatorship has started in India,” he said.

The 62-year-old Mr. Uddhav Thackeray said that no one can destroy Shiv Sena, and “even in Ramayana and Mahabharata both sides had bows and arrows, but only Lord Rama and Pandavas won the battles since the truth was on their side”. “The thieves stole the bow and arrow on paper, but the real bow and arrow, one which was worshipped by Sena founder Balasaheb is still with us. We perform puja to it in our puja room,” he said.

“We will keep fighting. For now, Shinde, be happy with this theft,” he said.

His loyalist and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that EC’s decision was a “murder of democracy” and his party will “go to the people”.

“We are not surprised. The decision was on the expected lines. People have lost faith in democracy and EC. Everything happened under pressure. They [BJP] want to make sure that Marathi manoos or Shiv Sena should not have a say in Mumbai or Maharashtra,” he said.

Opposition parties, including the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, also criticised the EC verdict.

“On what basis an autonomous body like EC has taken this decision? We are shocked. Everyone knows that Balasaheb Thackeray appointed Mr. Uddhav Thackeray as his heir,” NCP MP Supriya Sule said.

Congress Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat said that one cannot separate Shiv Sena from Thackerays.

