Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University hurt after students vandalise office

Members of the Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union have been demanding the rollback of “hefty charges” from hostel inmates.

GUWAHATI

The Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Arunachal Pradesh was hurt after a group of students vandalised his office chamber on October 17, an official statement said.

About 30 members of the newly-formed RGU Students’ Union smashed the door of the office of Saket Kushwaha, the V-C, and vandalised the office “causing extensive damages to the furniture, equipment and many office items”.

“The V-C and his personal security officers were hurt during the violent incident,” the statement from RGU said.

The members of the union were reportedly angry with the “hefty charges” taken from the hostel inmates with hotel and mess fees separated. They also demanded a return to the prefect system and issued a 10-day deadline for the reintroduction.

“The prefect system in hostels of the university was abolished in 2021 following complaints of unethical behaviour, financial misconducts and misuse of the powers of prefect by those who were in charge of the position,” the statement said.

But the incident happened when the university authorities were processing a proposal from the students’ union for revival of the prefect system in the hostels.

“The file (on the proposal) was being discussed and processed according to the established procedure of the university that requires discussion and recommendation by the Academic Council which has to be further approved by the Executive Council of the university,” the statement said.

The students also reportedly misbehaved with the university’s registrar N. T. Rikam and finance officer Otem Padung.

The university authorities lodged a first information report at the Doimukh police station late Monday night. Neelam Nega, Superintendent of Police of Papum Pare district, inspected the RGU campus after the incident.

A similar incident had happened with K. C. Beliappa, a former V-C of the university in 2011.