VHP welcomes censor board’s directive to Pathaan makers

December 30, 2022 04:35 am | Updated 01:40 am IST

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has welcomed the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) directive to the makers of Pathaan to implement some changes in the film and its songs.

The VHP had objected to actor Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang in the film, saying that it was an insult to the Hindu community.

The CBFC has asked Yash Raj Films, the makers of the movie, to submit a revised version of the spy action thriller in accordance with the board guidelines.

Coming down heavily on the makers of the film, VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the movie was promoting ‘love jihad’ in Bollywood. “The Hindus of India will teach a lesson to the makers of Pathaan by not going to theatres to watch their film. The people who are involved in making such a movie are the ones who are trying to destroy the Indian film industry,” said Mr. Bansal. The censor’s board’s order for changes in the song was a “positive” sign, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT