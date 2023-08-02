ADVERTISEMENT

VHP pitches for Yogi-like “bulldozer” action in Haryana

August 02, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Protests held across U.P., seeking action against the perpetrators of violence in Nuh and Gurugram

The Hindu Bureau

Supporters of the right-wing Hindu groups Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal reacting to Monday’s communal clashes in Haryana state, burn an effigy and shout slogans in Ahmedabad on Aug. 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on Wednesday held protests across Uttar Pradesh against the recent communal violence in Haryana, which they termed “planned and sponsored attacks. They demanded that the Haryana and Union governments take strict action against the perpetrators, urging “bulldozer” action similar to what U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had done to “silence the rebels” in the State.

Read live updates of the communal violence in Haryana, as it unfolded on August 2, 2023.

The protests by the Hindu right-wing outfits were held across U.P., including in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Unnao, Agra, Azamgarh, Moradabad, Bareilly, Prayagraj, and Kanpur.

VHP members burnt effigies and raised slogans outside District Magistrate offices, demanding action against the perpetrators of the Haryana violence. “We demand in-depth probe by the National Investigation Agency over the violence in Nuh. The riots points towards failure of intelligence system about how they were unaware of weapons accumulated by anti-social elements. We have burnt effigies of Islamic terrorism and send a message that an attack will not be tolerated,” said Vinod Aggarwal, a senior office bearer of the VHP in Prayagraj.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The way Yogi Ji silenced the rebels, the same way bulldozer action needs to be taken in Haryana,” he added, while leading the protest in Prayagraj.

The protesters also submitted memoranda to the authorities addressed to the Prime Minister and the President, seeking effective action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Haryana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US