VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi links mosques and madrasas to ‘love jihad’ in provocative remarks

Controversial leader claims ‘love jihad starts from mosques’

June 11, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi in Bareilly stoked controversy by describing madrasas and mosques as the “epicentre” of alleged incidents of ‘love jihad’. 

VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi in Bareilly stoked controversy by describing madrasas and mosques as the “epicentre” of alleged incidents of ‘love jihad’.  | Photo Credit: Hemant Kumar

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi on Sunday in Bareilly stoked controversy by describing madrasas and mosques as the “epicentre” of alleged incidents of ‘love jihad’.

“’I have said from public platforms that ‘love jihad’ starts from masjids (mosque), where information is incorporated. It is a main factor behind increase in ‘love jihad’. The day masjids and madrasas are shut down in India, ‘love jihad’ will cease to exist. There will be peace and harmony not only in India but in the entire world,” Ms. Prachi said.

The controversial VHP leader, who once announced a reward of ₹50 lakh for anyone willing to behead Zakir Naik, an Islamic orator, added that Hindus only think of earning money, while “they think about ruling over India”, hinting at the Muslim community. “They have agenda to rule over India for thousands of years,” she added.

In April, Ms. Prachi had made other controversial remarks, asking Muslim girls to marry Hindu boys for a “happy free life”. “I would request my Muslim sisters, if they marry Hindu boys, firstly, they would not have to spend time in black clothes in the 50 degree temperature. They will be able to lead a happy life. They will neither have to live in black clothes nor will they have to face talaq issues and halala,” she had said.

