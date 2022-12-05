VHP leader announces to distribute licensed swords after controversial training

December 05, 2022 03:41 am | Updated December 04, 2022 10:40 pm IST - LUCKNOW

It is contrary to Indian law according to which one needs to have a license for keeping any kind of sword or knife that is larger than nine inches, and those that are not kitchen appliances

Mayank Kumar

An announcement by an official of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Varanasi to distribute licensed swords along with sticks for free, is making headlines. In a post which went viral on social media, Sanjay Hindu Sinha, who claims to be the VHP’s Kashi Mahanagar joint-general secretary announced to give training in kung fu along with license for swords with sticks at Bal Upasana Kendra near Lohiyanagar, in Sarnath area.

The post which has now been deleted after going viral reads, “free of cost training of lathi (sticks) for 15-days, knife for one month, swords for one month and Kungfu for three months, after which license of swords with sticks and knife will be given for free. Training place is Bal Upasana Kendra located in Lohia Nagar, Ashapur. Limited seats, register today, membership fee, ₹100”.

The alleged announcement is contrary to the Indian law which says that for keeping any kind of sword or knife that is larger than nine inches, and those that are not kitchen appliances, any citizen of India needs to take a license from the concerned State authorities and the license will be renewed from time to time.

The Varanasi police is likely to initiate an inquiry into the matter.

