Veteran Odia actor found dead at house in Bhubaneswar

Raimohan Parida had acted in over 100 Odia and Bengali films

Raimohan Parida had acted in over 100 Odia and Bengali films

Veteran Odia theatre and film actor Raimohan Parida was found dead at his residence here on Friday. Mr. Parida is survived by his wife and two daughters. It was death by hanging.

Mr. Parida, 58, had acted in over 100 Odia and Bengali films. Known for his negative characters in films and jatras (theatre), he was admired by his colleagues and fans. An alumnus of the Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Mr. Parida had worked in the entertainment industry for over three decades.

As soon as the news of his death was flashed by media outlets, fellow actors and fans rushed to his Prachi Vihar house. Those who knew him were speechless and had no idea as to what drove him to end his life. Police said he left behind message ‘bye’ for his wife and daughters in their phones.

“This has come as a huge shock for the Odia film and theatre fraternity. He was a self-made man having no godfather in the film industry,” said Ashrumochan Mohanty, who worked with him in Odia films and theatres.

With Sagar, he started acting in Odia films from 1987. His characters in films like Udandi Seeta and Ranabhoomi made him a household name in the State. He was praised for his acting in films such as Toh Pain Nebi Mu Sahe Janama, De Maa Shakti De, Rakate Lekhichi Naa and Mo Mana Khali Tumari Pain.

Immense contribution

Mr. Parida’s contribution to the Odia jatra world was immense. He was among few actors who had no inhibition in working in jatra. He acted and directed plays in jatras. It is said that people used to get attracted to jatras by the mere presence of Mr. Parida.

“He enriched both Odia films and jatras with his acting skills. People will remember him forever,” said Sritam Das, Odia film actor.

“I am saddened to learn the untimely demise of eminent actor Raimohan Parida. His absence will always haunt everyone in films and jatras. His superb acting skills have made him unforgettable,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, expressing condolences to the bereaved family.

Governor Ganeshi Lal too expressed shock at the demise of the actor. “I condole the death of popular actor of Odia film, tele serials and jatra world,” said Mr. Lal.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, telephone: 011-40769002.