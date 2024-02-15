GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Veteran BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav elected Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly

Mr. Yadav, a seven-time MLA from Patna Sahib assembly constituency had filed his nomination for the Speaker's post on February 13, a day after his predecessor, Awadh Bihari Choudhary of the RJD, was voted out in a no-confidence motion.

February 15, 2024 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nand Kishore Yadav shows victory sign after filing his nomination for the post of Bihar Assembly Speaker, in Patna.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nand Kishore Yadav shows victory sign after filing his nomination for the post of Bihar Assembly Speaker, in Patna. | Photo Credit: ANI

Veteran BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav was elected as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav escorted the new speaker to the Chair.

Mr. Yadav, a seven-time MLA from Patna Sahib assembly constituency had filed his nomination for the Speaker's post on February 13, a day after his predecessor, Awadh Bihari Choudhary of the RJD, was voted out in a no-confidence motion.

After Mr. Choudhary’s removal from the Speaker's chair, Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari of JD(U), was conducting the proceedings of the House.

Mr. Yadav started his political journey in 1978 when he became the councillor of the Patna Municipal Corporation and deputy mayor of Patna in 1982.

First elected as an MLA in 1995, Yadav, had also served as a minister in the Nitish Kumar government several times in the past. BJP's selection of Yadav for the post of Speaker is being seen as an attempt to strike a balance between Extremely Backward Class (EBC), Other Backward Class (OBC) and upper caste balance in the new ruling dispensation.

Related Topics

Bihar

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.