Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passes away

Veteran Hindi and Marathi cinema actor Ramesh Deo died of heart attack on Wednesday at a hospital here, his son Abhinay Deo said. The actor was 93.

Deo worked in many Hindi and Marathi films in his extensive career.

Memorable roles

Beginning his career as a villain in Hindi cinema with Aarti in 1962, Deo went on to deliver memorable roles alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini and Dharmendra in films like Anand, Aap Ki Kasam, Mere Apne and Dream Girl.

He is survived by actor wife Seema, and two sons.


