Veteran actor Govinda may be questioned in connection with Ponzi scheme

September 15, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - BHUBANESWAR:

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police may summon veteran actor Govinda for his alleged involvement in promotion of Solar Techno Alliance (STA), a Ponzi scheme, through which many gullible investors had allegedly lost their investment.

The STA is said to be one of the largest crypto currency-based Ponzi schemes in India that involved ₹1,000 crore and 2 lakh people. Last month, the EOW, Odisha had unearthed the scam arresting Gurtej Singh Sidhu (40), the India head of STA.

The STA is headed by one David Gez, a young Hungarian national who had visited India multiple times, while Sidhu was said to have reached the top level of STA’s Pyramid structure (Kohinnor leadership in STA language).

Mr. Govinda was the chief guest STA’s glittering promotional event held in Goa on July 30 this year. At the luxurious star hotel, more than 1,000 up-line members including many from Odisha were present. The investigation revealed Govinda had also released some video promoting or endorsing the STA.

“Promoters had spent ₹1.3 crore. The participation of the Bollywood Actor Govinda had helped create trusts among potential investors,” said Sasmita Sahoo, Deputy Superintendent of Police of EOW.

“We may summon Mr. Govinda for questioning here or a team of EOW could go to his place for quizzing. Basically, we want to know his nature of involvement in the Ponzi scheme and who are the person those came in contact with him,” said Ms. Sahoo.

She said, “Our investigation has clearly established that STA is a Ponzi scheme. Some topline investors had earned huge amount of money at expense of investors in the downline of STA’s Pyramid structure.”

Launched in 2021, the STA Crypto operated through website and social media accounts. It was said to be a one stop solar technology service that enabled users to order anything they like from the nearest farmers in shortest amount of time using block chain technology.

Not authorised by Reserve Bank of India or any other authorities to collect deposits, the STA used to run a huge Ponzi multi-level marketing scheme in the garb of crypto token. Members were promised that they would earn US $20 to 3,000 per day if they would continue with this scheme and add more members under them.

It is estimated that more than 10,000 people from Odisha were members of this scheme. This scheme has more than 2 lakh members in India, mainly from the states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Assam.

