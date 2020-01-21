Other States

Veteran actor Dipankar Dey discharged from hospital

The 75-year-old actor was hospitalised after he complained of severe breathing problems last Friday

Veteran actor Dipankar Dey was on Monday night discharged from the hospital after his health condition improved, a senior doctor of the medical establishment said.

“Mr Dey was discharged on Monday evening at 8:30 pm. He is expected to return for a review after a week as advised by his supervising physician,” senior pulmonologist at the hospital said.

The 75-year-old actor was hospitalised after he complained of severe breathing problems last Friday, a day after getting married to long-time live-in partner Dolon Roy.

Dey, who has worked with a number of directors such as Satyajit Ray to Srijit Mukherjee, bagged the National Film Awards for Best Supporting actor in 1986 for his role in Aparna Sen-directed Parama .

