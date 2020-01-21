Veteran actor Dipankar Dey discharged from hospital

Veteran actor Dipankar Dey was on Monday night discharged from the hospital after his health condition improved, a senior doctor of the medical establishment said.
“Mr Dey was discharged on Monday evening at 8:30 pm. He is expected to return for a review after a week as advised by his supervising physician,” senior pulmonologist at the hospital said.
The 75-year-old actor was hospitalised after he complained of severe breathing problems last Friday, a day after getting married to long-time live-in partner Dolon Roy.
Dey, who has worked with a number of directors such as Satyajit Ray to Srijit Mukherjee, bagged the National Film Awards for Best Supporting actor in 1986 for his role in Aparna Sen-directed Parama .
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.