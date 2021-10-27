Very likely Vaze will abscond: NIA tells HC

Mumbai

27 October 2021 01:12 IST

Agency opposes his plea for a house arrest

The National Investigation Agency has opposed dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze’s plea seeking temporary transfer from the Taloja prison to house arrest in the Bombay High Court, saying Mr. Vaze, being a “highly influential person”, may abscond and “tamper with prosecution witnesses”, if let out of the prison.

In an affidavit filed before the High Court on Tuesday, the NIA said Mr. Vaze was accused of “serious offences”.

“If any house arrest is granted to the petitioner, there is every likelihood that he will abscond and tamper with the prosecution witnesses, including the protected witnesses,” the affidavit reads.

Advertising

Advertising

The affidavit was submitted in response to a plea filed by Mr. Vaze seeking that he be shifted from judicial custody to house arrest for his post-operative care following bypass surgery. The NIA said Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai had the required facilities for Mr. Vaze’s post-operative care and if required, he could be taken to the State-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai.