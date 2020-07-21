Versatile Odia actor Bijoy Mohanty passes away

Veteran Odia film actor Bijoy Mohanty passed away at a private hospital here on Monday. He was 70 and is survived by wife Tandra Roy, also an actor, and daughter Jasmin Mohanty.

The actor was suffering from multiple ailments. Last month, he was brought back to Bhubaneswar by a special ambulance from Hyderabad where he was undergoing treatment following cardiac arrest.

Subsequently, doctors here treated him. He was allowed to go home in the first week of this month.

“We had sent an ambulance around 7.30 p.m. upon receiving a call from his home. He was very critical. A team of doctors evaluated his health immediately. But he did not survive,” said Smita Padhi, Superintendent of Care Hospital.

Contemporary of Om Puri, Shah

The versatile actor, who was born in 1950 at Pandiri village in Kendrapara district, was an alumnus of the National School of Drama. He was contemporary of Bollywood actors Om Puri and Naseruddin Shah. He had acted in over 350 Odia, Bengali and South Indian movies.

The actor had started his career in the Odia film industry in 1977 in the movie Chilika Tire. He had won the National Award that year. Some of his memorable films are Arati, Sahari Bagha, Mamata Mage Mula, Aei Aama Sansara, Ki Heba Sua Posile and Suna Panjuri.

Apart from the four-decade-long film career, he had been a teacher in the drama department of the Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya since 1976. He had retired a few years ago. In 2014, the actor had joined politics and fought the general election on the Congress ticket but lost.

Expressing grief, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik described Bijoy Mohanty as a legendary personality who had enriched the Odia film industry with his versatile talents.

Illustrious career: CM

“He had a long, illustrious career in Odia films. He occupies a very special place in the hearts of millions and millions of fans across the State and outside. His death marks the end of an era in the Odia film industry and has created a deep void,” said Mr. Patnaik.

The CM said his contribution to Odia films would leave an unforgettable imprint for all the times to come. The body of the veteran actor will be cremated with State honours.