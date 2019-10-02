Vernon Gonsalves part of front outfit of CPI (Maoist): police to HC

Activist Vernon Gonsalves, who is accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, is part of a front organisation of the banned organisation, CPI Maoists, Pune police told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday.

Additional public prosecutor Aruna Pai opened her arguments opposing bail for Mr. Gonsalves, who is at Yerwada jail for the past 18 months, before Justice Sarang Kotwal.

Ms. Pai said the police has relied on the forensic report of documents recovered from accused Rona Wilson and computer files from Surendra Gadling, who are also in Yerwada jail. “We (police) have not tampered anything (sic),” she said.

She read out a letter dated January 2, 2018 recovered from Mr. Wilson’s laptop, which she said, “acts as corroborative material as far as the first information report is concerned and shows the role of a banned organisation (CPI M),” she said.

She then read out another letter recovered from Mr. Gadling’s laptop that said, “Vernon and Arun (Ferreira also an accused in jail) are members of ‘radical study circle’, which is a front organisation of CPI M.”

The court, however, said, “The author of these letters is unknown.” Ms. Pai went on to talk about the Committee for Release of Political Prisoners and Indian Association of People’s Lawyers, and said they were fronts of the CPI M.

The court asked, “How is Vernon connected to these organisations or even either of them?” Ms Pai said, “His name is not there, and there is no direct involvement.”

In the end, she read out call detail records of all the accused: Dalit activist and writer Sudhir Dhawale, Mahesh Raut, a Tata Institute of Social Sciences alumnus known for working for tribals in Gadchiroli, Shoma Sen, a retired professor at Nagpur University, Mr. Wilson, poet Varavara Rao, activists Mr. Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira and Sudha Bharadwaj, and said “Call records show they were in touch with each other.”

The hearing will continue on October 3.