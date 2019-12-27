‘Vengeance’ of U.P. govt. condemned

In an open letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Magsaysay awardee Sandeep Pandey on Thursday condemned the “vengeance” with which the State government was acting in response to the violence during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

While stating that the violence was carried out by “anarchist elements”, Mr. Pandey said more “maturity and restraint” was expected of any government and administration.

He referred to the arrests of several social activists and students in Lucknow and Varanasi, and said, “If you'll send social activists, who have faith in the Constitution, to jail because your police in unable to identify the anarchist elements then the space for peaceful means of expressing dissent with the government in a democracy will be eliminated and anarchist elements will be easily able to mislead the common people”.