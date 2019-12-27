Other States

‘Vengeance’ of U.P. govt. condemned

more-in

In an open letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Magsaysay awardee Sandeep Pandey on Thursday condemned the “vengeance” with which the State government was acting in response to the violence during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

While stating that the violence was carried out by “anarchist elements”, Mr. Pandey said more “maturity and restraint” was expected of any government and administration.

He referred to the arrests of several social activists and students in Lucknow and Varanasi, and said, “If you'll send social activists, who have faith in the Constitution, to jail because your police in unable to identify the anarchist elements then the space for peaceful means of expressing dissent with the government in a democracy will be eliminated and anarchist elements will be easily able to mislead the common people”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Uttar Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 8:22:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/vengeance-of-up-govt-condemned/article30408612.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY