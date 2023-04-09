ADVERTISEMENT

Vendor killed, 2 others injured by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

April 09, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

Two other motorcycles of the vendors were found gutted at the spot, Mr. Sharma said.

PTI

When security personnel were cordoning off the forest near Palamadgu and Arlampalli villages in the early hours of Sunday, this group of Naxalites, numbering around 35, opened fire, which triggered an encounter, the official said.

"The three were thrashed with sticks and left in injured condition, while their motorcycles were taken away by the ultras. On being alerted about the incident on Saturday night, a District Reserve Guard team was sent to the spot. Pradip succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the hospital," Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told PTI.

"Finding that security personnel were zeroing on them, the Naxalites fled. Four to five ultras have sustained bullet injuries but their colleagues managed to drag them into the forest. We have recovered the mobile phones of three vendors, one motorcycle, petrol bombs etc," he added.

