Vehicles to be colour coded to limit movement in Mumbai

Mumbai

18 April 2021 05:28 IST

Six-inch stickers will be made available at toll nakas for free

In a bid to limit vehicular movement and avert traffic jams amid COVID-19 curbs, the Mumbai Police on Saturday directed vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services to sport colour-coded stickers.

“The use of the red, green and yellow stickers has been introduced to ensure strict implementation of the restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government to control the spread of the virus,” city police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said.

Vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, ambulances and those engaged in supplying medical equipment will have to sport red stickers, while vehicles transporting food, vegetables, fruits, groceries, dairy products, will have to place green stickers. People employed in essential services such as civic officials, personnel of electricity, telephone and press departments have to place yellow stickers on their vehicles.

He said the move will discourage unwanted vehicular movement on roads and at checkpoints, easing the movement of ambulances and medical supply vehicles.

The stickers, which should be six-inch circles, will also be made available at ‘nakabandi’ points and toll nakas for free, Mr. Nagrale said, adding that people found misusing the stickers will be strictly prosecuted.

“If you fall under these categories, please fix the sticker on your vehicle and come out on the road,” he said.