Vehicles of BJP leaders attacked

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continue to face farmers’ backlash on the Centre’s farm laws. On Saturday, a group of protesters allegedly attacked and damaged vehicles in which Chandigarh Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma and senior party leader Sanjay Tandon were travelling.

Both leaders were returning after attending an event in Sector 48 of the city. They escaped unhurt. Mr. Tandon, who is co-in-charge of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, said that protesters had blocked their vehicles and smashed the windscreens.

Protesters were seen shouting slogans and raising black flags in protest against the BJP and the controversial farm laws.

Mr. Tandon said it seemed that “anti-social elements” had joined the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of farmer unions, which is spearheading the farmers’ protest, in an official statement said that farmers had held a peaceful protest against the BJP leaders, but the police had detained over a dozen protesters without any reason.


