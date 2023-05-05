Vehicle in Suvendu’s convoy runs over youth; Trinamool demands arrest

May 05, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOLKATA

A vehicle, which was a part of the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy, allegedly ran over and killed a person at Chandipur in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district, said sources.

The incident occurred late on Thursday evening and on Friday, a constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who was driving the vehicle, was arrested in connection with a hit and run case, said a senior police officer.

Under investigation

The development triggered protests by the Trinamool Congress leadership who said that the Leader of the Opposition did not try to save the youth. The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Ishrafin Khan.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred at about 11.30 p.m. on Thursday. He added that all the people who were part of the convoy were under the ambit of investigation.

Mr. Adhikari, also the MLA from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur, was returning home at Kanthi when the accident occurred.

“Arrest Adhikari”

The development has turned into a political issue with the Trinamool Congress leadership holding protests and demanding the arrest of Suvendu Adhikari.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, who held protests along with other leaders, said that the Leader of the Opposition should have taken the injured youth to a hospital but he fled from the spot.

Locals blocked roads by burning tyres. Ms. Sen was joined by MLA Birbaha Hansda and Trinamool leader Debangshu Bhattacharya in the protest.

The State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar said that an “unfortunate incident” had occurred but added that the Trinamool was indulging in politics over the dead.

