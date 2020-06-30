Vehicle in Pawar’s convoy overturns, policeman injured

Pune

30 June 2020 01:30 IST

NCP chief oversees medical support for the injured who was part of Special Protection Unit

A police vehicle which was part of NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s convoy turned on its side near Khandala on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday, resulting in minor injuries to the policeman driving the car. The car carrying Mr. Pawar was not affected.

According to State Highway police officials, the NCP chief was on his way to Mumbai from Pune when the police vehicle skidded off the road near the spot where the recently demolished 190-year-old British-era Amrutanjan Bridge stood.

NCP sources said Mr. Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP, got down from his vehicle and oversaw medical support for the injured policeman who was part of the Special Protection Unit deputed for his security. Traffic was affected briefly.

Advertising

Advertising

Two killed

In a separate incident, two persons were killed and four others injured after a container truck hit three vehicles on the expressway near Khopoli in Raigad district.

Authorities said the truck driver allegedly lost control due to brake failure and hit the vehicles, resulting in two persons in a car being killed on the spot. Traffic was held up for more than an hour.