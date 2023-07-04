Vegetable prices soar in West Bengal, State government intervenes

July 04, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - Kolkata

Vegetable prices have skyrocketed in West Bengal with chillies and tomatoes seeing a steep increase of more than 200% in the past fortnight.

Tomatoes, which used to sell for ₹40-50 per kg a couple of weeks ago, now costs ₹130-150. Green chillies is now selling for ₹300-350 per kg, up from ₹150 per kg a week ago. Other veggies have witnessed a 30-50% price rise.

The situation is no different in the districts where prices of vegetables have shot through the roof, a traders' body official said.

West Bengal Vendors Association president Kamal Dey said the price rise was due to extreme heat and lack of rains. "The crops have dried and wilted, leading to a shortage of vegetables," he said.

Dey said he hoped prices would ease out within a fortnight, as monsoon rains are expected to revive the plants. "Currently, all tomatoes arrive from southern states and the entire country is facing the crisis," he said.

According to experts, new tomato crops are expected to hit the markets in the next 10-14 days.

The West Bengal government has already taken cognizance of the issue and directed its own retailing network, Sufal Bangla, to deliver fair-price vegetables in the city. Sufal Bangla was charging ₹115 per kg for tomatoes and ₹Rs 240 for green chillies.

The price rise has come at a time when the country was expecting an ease in inflation. The consumer price index-based inflation stood at 4.25% in May against 4.7% in April.

The sharp increase in vegetable prices has put further pressure on household budgets. It could also derail rate cuts by RBI if the inflation does not stay within its targeted level of around 4%.

