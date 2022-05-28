Veer Savarkar's scientific thinking and nationalism are inspiration: Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra CM was paying tributes to the Hindutva ideologue on his 139th birth anniversary
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's "scientific thinking" and "staunch nationalism" continue to be an inspiration for the country.
Paying tributes to the Hindutva ideologue on his 139th birth anniversary, Mr. Thackeray said Savarkar was a multi-faceted personality.
"He was a litterateur, a powerful orator, a good organiser who waged a war against British rule. His scientific thinking and staunch nationalism are an inspiration," the Chief Minister was quoted as saying in an official release.
Mr. Thackeray also garlanded a portrait of Savarkar at `Varsha’, his official residence in Mumbai, the release added.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.