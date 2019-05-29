Veer Savarkar’s portrait unveiled in Goa House

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reiterated Veer Savarkar’s contribution to the freedom movement here on Tuesday after unveiling his portrait in the Goa Assembly.

“His contribution to the freedom struggle should reach people. The tortures endured by Veer Savarkar in the Andaman prison have been forgotten. People should read his autobiography,” said Mr. Sawant.

“We did not do an official programme. We just installed a portrait. The new generation should learn from these leaders, they should not forget them,” said Mr. Sawant.

Replying to questions from presspersons on the sidelines of the function, Mr. Sawant said he would allocate more portfolios to Ministers soon. “The code of conduct has just been withdrawn. After administrative issues are looked into, portfolios will be distributed as soon as possible,” he said.

The monsoon session of the Assembly would be held towards the end of June in which the budget would be ptresented, Mr. Sawant said. He said all ministers in Goa have been invited for Prime Minister’s swearing-in in New Delhi on May 30.