ADVERTISEMENT

VDC member shoots himself to death in J&K's Rajouri

April 11, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - Jammu

The VDC member, who shot himself, was identified as Suresh Kumar Sharma, resident of Bai Nambal village.

PTI

A member of Village Defence Committee (VDC) allegedly shot himself dead with his rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Tuesday,. April 11, 2023.

The VDC member was identified as Suresh Kumar Sharma, resident of Bai Nambal village, they said.

Sharma died by suicide on Monday night using the weapon issued to him as a VDC member, the police said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The matter is being investigated, they said.

Meanwhile, officials said Sharma shot himself with his .303 rifle in the fields near his house and a team of police from Kandi police station has rushed to the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US