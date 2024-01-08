VBA very much a partner in the MVA, insists Thackeray Sena MP Sanjay Raut

January 08, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Pune

Even as Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) spokesman Sanjay Raut said that the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) was “very much a part” of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Mr. Ambedkar on Monday responded by stating that there was no concrete decision as yet on the VBA’s induction into the MVA at the State level. He added that the VBA’s involvement in the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance bloc at the national level was also uncertain.

Furthermore, Mr. Ambedkar demanded to know why the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) had not yet formalised its seat-sharing arrangements with its MVA partners — the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction.

Speaking in Nashik, Mr. Raut said, “The Shiv Sena (UBT) is the main partner of the MVA coalition. As we have an alliance with Mr. Ambedkar, we believe the VBA is very much a part of the MVA too.”

Mr. Raut dismissed suggestions that the VBA was not being taken into confidence in the seat-sharing arrangements between the MVA partners while stating that Mr. Ambedkar ought to contest from the Akola Lok Sabha seat.

“Prakash Ambedkar is a tall leader. We all respect him as he is Babasaheb Ambedkar’s grandson. We have already had discussions with the VBA at least six-seven times and they have been positive. All like-minded parties are of the opinion that we should take Prakash Ambedkar along should fight the 2024 general election. He has traditionally been contesting from the Akola seat. The Sena (UBT) will fully support him there,” the Thackeray camp leader said.

Mr. Raut said that besides Akola, talks on other Lok Sabha seats that the VBA could contest on were in their final stage.

Mr. Ambedkar, however, was distinctly unimpressed by Mr. Raut’s show of optimism, demanding to know the reason behind the Sena (UBT)’s delay in finalising seat-sharing with the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

“It is not very important whether or not I contest from Akola. I could contest from anywhere in Pune or Mumbai. Tomorrow, I can so decide to contest from Uttar Pradesh… I am not worried about a contesting from a particular constituency. Others may have that worry. But at least reveal your [Sena UBT] seat-sharing formula. What has happened between you and Congress? If not with Congress, at least disclose what happened between you and the NCP?” Mr. Ambedkar said in a jibe at his ally.

The VBA chief has been saying that his party could look forward only after the Sena (UBT) first finished finalising the seat-sharing with its MVA partners.

“I had already said earlier that we are prepared to contest 48 seats on our own. We have already begun preparations to that effect,” Mr. Ambedkar said.

He further said that if the Sena (UBT) failed to reach a satisfactory seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress or the NCP, then they ought to announce it so.

“In that event, the Sena (UBT) can take 24 Lok Sabha seats and we will fight on the remaining 24 seats in the state. There will be no cause for confusion any longer,” he said.

