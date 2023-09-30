HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VBA planning to contest all 48 LS seats in Maharashtra, says Prakash Ambedkar citing uncertainty over seat-sharing

The VBA is in alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT) but a seat sharing formula can be worked out only after the latter talks to its MVA allies Congress and NCP, Mr. Ambedkar pointed out

September 30, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Akola

PTI
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is preparing to contest all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, its leader Prakash Ambedkar said in Akola on September 30.

He said he will hold a campaign meeting in this connection on October 2.

ALSO READ
Prakash Ambedkar hardens stance over alliance with Congress, gives seven-day ‘ultimatum’ to respond

The VBA is in alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) but a seat sharing formula can be worked out only after the latter talks to its Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Congress and NCP, Mr. Ambedkar pointed out.

"Nothing is clear on this (MVA) front. So we do not want to face a situation where an election announcement takes the VBA by surprise. Therefore, we have decided to prepare to fight all 48 Lok Sabha seats in the State," he told PTI.

Some days ago, Mr. Ambedkar had said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had not replied to his September 1 letter about the VBA's participation in the Opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Related Topics

Maharashtra / alliances and coalition / politics / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.