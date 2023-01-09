ADVERTISEMENT

VAT on diesel increased in Himachal Pradesh, BJP targets Congress

January 09, 2023 04:51 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The price of diesel per litre would go up from the current ₹83 to ₹86 per litre in Himachal Pradesh

The Hindu Bureau

The price of diesel per litre would go up from the current ₹83 to ₹86 per litre in Himachal Pradesh. Image for representational purpose. File. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh has increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel by ₹3 per litre, inviting sharp criticism from the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A notification with regard to the amendment of VAT on diesel was issued on January 7, which came into force from midnight itself. The government dropped VAT on petrol by 0.55 paise.

The VAT on diesel, which was earlier ₹4.40 per litre shall after the amendment be ₹7.40 per litre. With this, the price of diesel per litre would go up from the current ₹83 to ₹86 per litre in the State.

The Himachal Pradesh government’s decision of hiking the VAT on diesel came under criticism amid Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, during which the former Congress president had been invariably cornering the BJP governments over inflation including the rise in fuel prices.

Hitting out at the Congress, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh State Assembly, Jairam Thakur said that the Congress had put a financial burden on the people of the State in a bid to enjoy power.

“The Congress government has given another gift to the poor people of Himachal by increasing the VAT on diesel by ₹3 per litre. This increase in the prices of diesel will raise the freight charges, which will burden the farmers, among other people,” he said.

"The Congress government has given another gift to the poor people of Himachal by increasing the VAT on diesel by ₹3 per litre"Jairam Thakur Leader of the Opposition, Himachal Pradesh State Assembly

