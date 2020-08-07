Vasundhara Raje meets Nadda

NEW DELHI:

07 August 2020 19:01 IST

A week before the convening of the Rajasthan Assembly.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has met BJP national president J.P. Nadda a week before the convening of the Rajasthan Assembly at a time when Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s government is facing internal strife.

Sources confirmed that Ms. Raje met Mr. Nadda and BJP general secretary (organisation) on Thursday and Friday and discussed the situation in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Rajasthan political crisis | In u-turn, Ashok Gehlot now ready to accept rebels

Ms. Raje has so far maintained a diplomatic silence over the internal revolt in the Congress and accusations by that party that the BJP was in cahoots with rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot to destabilise the Gehlot government.

Senior leaders of the party in the know of the situation said Ms. Raje and Mr. Nadda discussed affairs related to the State politics and that the exercise was aimed at being on the same page as far as party moves were concerned.

State leaders played down the meeting. “Ms Raje is a national vice president of The BJP and her meeting with the party president is an organic occurrence,” said State BJP chief Satish Poonia told The Hindu.

Charge against Shekhawat

The Congress had alleged that Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was active in fomenting trouble for the State government although he has vehemently denied the accusation.

Governor Kalraj Mishra has convened a sitting of the Assembly on August 14 after stating that such a meeting could only be convened with a 21-day notice, looking at the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

Governor’s nod for Assembly session, but with riders

Congress MLAs are holed up in a resort in Jaisalmer for the time being.