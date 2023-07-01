HamberMenu
Vasundhara Raje meets Kanhaiya Lal murder case’s eyewitness in Udaipur

The former BJP leader told reporters after meeting Rajkumar Sharma, his wife and children that she would take the responsibility of his daughter’s marriage in view of the family’s poor financial condition

July 01, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia also participated in a cleanliness drive outside Sheetala Mata temple, in Udaipur, on July 1, 2023.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia also participated in a cleanliness drive outside Sheetala Mata temple, in Udaipur, on July 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje met an eyewitness in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, who is bedridden after suffering from brain haemorrhage, in Udaipur on Saturday. Mr. Lal, a tailor, was hacked to death in broad daylight at his shop on June 28, 2022, over a controversial social media post.

Ms. Raje, who was in Udaipur to attend a rally addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, met the eyewitness, Rajkumar Sharma, and his family members, while assuring them of any help they needed. She said she wanted to see Mr. Sharma’s condition and find out if he had received any assistance from the State government so far.

Mr. Sharma worked at Mr. Lal’s shop as his assistant. He was present at the scene of the horrific crime when the two accused, Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed, stormed into the shop and allegedly slit the throat of Mr. Lal, 48, with a cleaver.

Ms. Raje told reporters after meeting Mr. Sharma, his wife and children that she would take the responsibility for his daughter’s marriage in view of the family’s poor financial condition. “The family has still not been able to come over the incident. We all stand with this family for getting justice [to it],” she said.

The former CM later posted the pictures of her visit to Mr. Sharma’s house on her Twitter account, while stating that the streets of Udaipur still shuddered to remember the brutal murder. “I felt like meeting Mr. Sharma and his family members one year after the crime,” she said.

