Vasundhara Raje embarks on temple tour ahead of BJP’s Parivartan Yatra

September 01, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated September 02, 2023 05:45 am IST - JAIPUR

A day before the launch of the Opposition BJP’s Parivartan Yatras in poll-bound Rajasthan, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday embarked on a temple tour and offered prayers at three popular Hindu shrines. Ms. Raje visited Charbhuja Nath and Srinathji temples in Rajsamand and Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara by helicopter.

No role in campaign

Ms. Raje’s religious tour was seen as a “desperate attempt” to assert herself and display her relevance to the party in the run-up to the State Assembly elections. Unlike in the past, the BJP seems to be unwilling to project Ms. Raje as its chief ministerial face and senior party leaders have announced that the 2023 polls will be fought in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda will flag off the first Parivartan Yatra from Sawai Madhopur on Saturday, which will be followed by three subsequent yatras originating in Dungarpur, Jaisalmer and Hanumangarh. None of these will be led by Ms. Raje, as the party has sought to project a “collective leadership” in all the 200 Assembly constituencies.

A large number of party workers and Ms. Raje’s supporters gathered at the three temples to welcome her. Emerging from the Charbhuja Nath temple, Ms. Raje told reporters that she visited temples “whenever she initiated a major task”. “The blessings of gods and the blessings of the public are very important to me... No obstacle will come in my way if I have divine blessings,” she said.

Ms. Raje’s remarks were perceived as her reaction to the BJP’s decision not to give her a leadership role in any of the four yatras, though it was not clear if she and her supporters were going to take part in them. As many as 72 public meetings will be organised during the yatras between September 2 and 22.

The former chief minister has also sought to challenge BJP State president C.P. Joshi. The Mewar region, through which the second Parivartan Yatra will pass, is the home turf of Mr. Joshi, who represents Chittorgarh in the Lok Sabha.

Ms. Raje has been leading the pre-polls yatras in the State both when the BJP was in the power and in the Opposition. She was introduced as the BJP’s face through a yatra in 2003, when the party formed the government by winning 120 seats.