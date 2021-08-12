Varsities merge for the first time in Rajasthan

State-funded Mohanlal Sukhadia University to absorb private Vedic university

In a first instance in Rajasthan, a private Vedic university has merged with the State-funded Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur, with the transfer of all movable and immovable properties and human resources to the latter. The merger was claimed to be a step towards strengthening education in the traditional knowledge system.

The Kallaji Vedic University’s campus, built on 50 bighas land near Nimbahera town in Chittorgarh district, will come under the control of the Mohanlal Sukhadia University following the merger. Officials of the two institutions discussed academic and legal aspects of the merger as well as the future plans under the new education policy earlier this week.

Mohanlal Sukhadia University Vice-Chancellor Amarika Singh said on Thursday that the merger would promote research in Vedic sciences, literature and culture and help create new employment opportunities in these domains. The office-bearers of Kallaji Vedic University have since met Governor Kalraj Mishra, the Chancellor of State universities, and apprised him of the merger.

Prof. Singh said a “letter of dedication” had been submitted to the Governor, informing him of the approval of merger by Mohanlal Sukhadia University’s Academic Council. A joint meeting of the boards of members of the two institutions has also given a go-ahead to the proposal.

Constituent institute

Prof. Singh, who was earlier a professor of chemistry at the Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lucknow, said the Kallaji University would be known as a constituent institute of the Mohanlal Sukhadia University.