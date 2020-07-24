Varavara Rao’s family writes to NHRC

Mumbai:

24 July 2020 16:26 IST

Family of poet Varavara Rao wrote to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday saying neither Nanavati Hospital nor Taloja jail authorities share any information with them about his health.

The letter addressed to Debindra Kundra, Focal Point - Human Rights Defenders & Assistant Registrar of the NHRC stated, “We are denied any information about his condition or his treatment at Nanavati Hospital. From the time he was shifted out of Taloja Jail to St George’s hospital to Nanavati hospital, the only official information provided to the family was that he had tested positive for COVID-19.”

Mr. Rao’s wife Hemalatha and daughters Sahaja, Anala and Pavana, urged the Commission to intervene urgently in this matter and immediately direct the hospital and prison administrations to provide transparent, official updates on the health status and line of treatment on every six hours to his family members.

The family said NHRC should also consider directing the hospital authorities to provide the family with a point-of-contact in the hospital for regular updates and to make medical records accessible to his family. They also requested the Commission to direct the concerned authorities to allow a family member to assist/attend him, since he is reportedly not in a position to do anything on his own.”

“Completely disregarding this NHRC directive, the family was not informed, by either hospital or prison authorities, about a head injury discovered on him upon arrival at the Nanavati hospital. We learnt about it only from friends in media and civil society. Consequently, we receive no official updates from the hospital or the prison authorities and our consent isn’t taken for any of the critical treatment that maybe required to administer him. His health becoming the subject of public speculation with no official or transparent information from the hospital authorities is causing extreme anxiety to the entire family,” the letter read.

When The Hindu contacted Nanavati Hospital to find out about Mr Rao’s health, the public relations team there said, “Since he (Mr Rao) is an under-trial all information about him will be shared with the jail authorities and nobody else.”

Soon thereafter when the Taloja jail authorities were contacted, requesting anonymity, an official said, “We will be informed about his (Mr. Rao) health if something goes wrong, if we haven’t heard from the hospital, he is stable.”