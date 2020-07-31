Varavara Rao’s disorientation continues, says family, appealing for bail

Family of 81-year-old poet Varavara Rao, who is under detention in the Bhima-Koregaon case, have requested the Maharashtra government to release him as his disorientation, confusion, loss of memory, inability to grasp the present and incoherence seem to continue.

Varavara Rao may have dementia, say doctors

As per directions by the Bombay High Court, the family was permitted to have a video conferencing for 20 minutes on Friday with Mr. Rao, who has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Family members said, “He looked much more frail and weak and his physical condition did not seem to be well. More worrying was his psychological status. He did not answer many of our questions on his health directly. We do not know whether he was able to understand our anxious queries. He spoke whatever he wanted to speak. Much of his talk was from his subconscious memories from decades ago, but not related to the present. Thus his disorientation, confusion, loss of memory, inability to grasp the present and incoherence seem to continue still.”

Varavara Rao is trying to take undue benefit of the pandemic and his old age and seeking bail, says NIA

Mr. Rao’s wife Hemalata, and daughters Sahaja, Anala, said, “For over 60 years he has been a public intellectual, an eloquent, much sought-after public speaker with perfect memory. Now he is reduced to a man searching for words and incoherent. He has been a gregarious person, a voracious reader and prolific writer. With today’s video conference, we are convinced that lack of people around him, lack of papers and books to read and lack of writing facilities are harming his both physical and psychological health.”

The family have appealed to the government, saying “releasing and allowing him to be among his own people is the only remedy he requires now.”

The family has requested the Maharashtra government and Government of India to remove hurdles in granting bail to him on health grounds. They also requested hospital authorities to continue to administer better treatment, not only for COVID-19 and neurological issues, but also for other ailments.

They also appealed to lay citizens, writers, intellectuals and civil society leaders to demand his release, at least on bail, as soon as possible so that his family can take care of him and do everything possible to improve his health.