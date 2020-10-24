Varanasi weavers’ strike continues

Weavers in Varanasi and adjoining districts are continuing their strike demanding restoration of the flat rate electricity bill and withdrawal of the meter system introduced earlier this year. The powerloom weavers, on strike since October 15, alleged that since the implementation of the new meter system, the electricity department had been harassing them to pay higher rates or face connection cuts.

The weavers earlier went on a strike on September 1 but two days later, their delegation met a senior government official in Lucknow and the two sides reportedly reached an understanding. As part of the compromise, the government would charge them on the basis of the previous flat rate till July and from August, a new system would be devised within 15 days of the meeting after consultation with the weavers.

‘Feeling betrayed’

However, no official order has been passed yet, said Iftekhar Ahmed Ansari, president of the U.P. Bunkar Sabha, which has been leading the strike. He added power connections continued to be cut and the government again implemented the new system with enforcement from August. “We feel betrayed,” said Mr. Ansari.

On Thursday, a group of weavers under the banner of Bunkar Sanjha Manch in Raja Talab Tehsil of Varanasi submitted a memorandum to the local administration addressed to the Prime Minister.