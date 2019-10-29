Varanasi villagers attack three policemen

Three policemen, including a Station House Officer (SHO), were injured in an attack on them by some villagers in Varanasi's Rohaniya area, police said on Tuesday.

SHO Rohaniya, with a team, went to Harsons village in Jansa after a crime branch team of the Jaunpur police that arrived to apprehend two suspects in a loot case were held hostage by the villagers and reportedly thrashed. The mob attacked the SHO and his team too. A video of the attack, showing a mob thrashing and slapping the police officer next to a tree, was widely shared on social media.

The villagers also attacked the policemen with stones and bricks, police said.

SSP Varanasi Sureshrao A Kulkarni said the two injured constables were admitted to hospital. “Those involved in the incident will be identified and action will be taken against them.”

Police are investigating if the mob snatched any police weapons during the assault.

Twenty-nine persons have so far been detained in connection with the attack.