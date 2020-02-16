Varanasi rickshaw-puller receives letter from PM Modi

A rickshaw-puller in Varanasi was overjoyed to receive a letter from Narendra Modi after he had sent the Prime Minister an invitation to his daughter’s wedding.

Mr. Modi’s letter reached Mangal Kevat, who lives in Domri village that has been adopted by the Prime Minister, on Thursday. It congratulated the family on the joyous occasion. “Some of my friends asked me to send an invitation to Modiji so I sent one to Delhi and one to his Varanasi office. I never expected a response but now that we have got his letter, we are overjoyed. I have shown the letter to all guests at my daughter’s wedding,” Mr. Kevat said. In the letter, Mr. Modi sent his blessings and best wishes to the bride and her family.

Mr. Kevat is an active participant in the Swachh Bharat campaign.

The PM, during the BJP’s membership campaign, had enrolled him as a member.