  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights | Japan vs Spain; Costa Rica vs Germany

Varanasi court to hear plea seeking worship of 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi mosque complex

Fast-track court Judge Mahendra Kumar Pandey found the petition filed by Kiran Singh worth hearing and fixed December 2 for taking up the matter.

December 02, 2022 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - VARANASI

PTI
The Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission in Varanasi. | File Photo

The Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission in Varanasi. | File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

A court here is likely to hear on Friday a plea seeking worship of 'Shivling' in the Gyanvapi mosque complex, Assistant District Government Counsel Sulabh Prakash said.

On November 17, the fast-track court had rejected the Gyanvapi Masjid committee's objection to a petition seeking right to worship the 'Shivling' claimed to have been found in the mosque complex and fixed December 2 for hearing the case.

Fast-track court Judge Mahendra Kumar Pandey found the petition filed by Kiran Singh worth hearing and fixed December 2 for taking up the matter. The court rejected the objection filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee questioning the maintainability of Ms. Singh's plea.

The mosque committee had objected to the plea citing the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The Act states that the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947, must be maintained.

Mr. Prakash said lawyers of the Hindu side argued that the Waqf Act is not applicable to them.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / religious conflict / religion and belief

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.