Varanasi court reserves order for July 21 on plea seeking scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque

July 14, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Varanasi (UP)

The counsel said he argued that the dispute can be resolved only by an archaeological investigation.

In this May, 2022 file photo, the Gyanvapi Mosque is seen after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi. | Photo Credit: PTI

A court here on Friday reserved its order for July 21 on a petition seeking a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The petition filed by the Hindu side of the case had sought a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the entire Gyanvapi mosque complex.

"We had put before the court the demand for an archaeological and scientific investigation of the entire Gyanvapi complex except the 'vajukhana'. After hearing both sides, the court reserved the verdict for July 21," said Vishnu Shankar Jain, the counsel for the Hindu side.

Mr. Jain said he argued that the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute can be resolved only by an archaeological investigation of the entire mosque complex.

